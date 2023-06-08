Investors in SHL Telemedicine (VTX:SHLTN) have seen respectable returns of 75% over the past three years

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (VTX:SHLTN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 75% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that SHL Telemedicine didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years SHL Telemedicine saw its revenue grow at 16% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. The share price gain of 21% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in SHL Telemedicine had a tough year, with a total loss of 43%, against a market gain of about 1.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SHL Telemedicine better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SHL Telemedicine (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

