Investors Shouldn't Overlook A2B Australia's (ASX:A2B) Impressive Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in A2B Australia's (ASX:A2B) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on A2B Australia is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = AU$32m ÷ (AU$185m - AU$51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, A2B Australia has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Transportation industry average of 7.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for A2B Australia's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating A2B Australia's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For A2B Australia Tell Us?

A2B Australia is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 104% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, A2B Australia has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

A2B Australia does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for A2B Australia that you might be interested in.

