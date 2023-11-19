Investors Shouldn't Overlook Altria Group's (NYSE:MO) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Altria Group's (NYSE:MO) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Altria Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$12b ÷ (US$36b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Altria Group has an ROCE of 47%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Altria Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Altria Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Altria Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 68% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.5 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Altria Group appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 26% less capital to run its operation. Altria Group may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Altria Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Altria Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 12% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Altria Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.