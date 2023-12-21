Investors Shouldn't Overlook Cadence Design Systems' (NASDAQ:CDNS) Impressive Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cadence Design Systems' (NASDAQ:CDNS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Cadence Design Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$5.4b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Cadence Design Systems has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Cadence Design Systems

roce

In the above chart we have measured Cadence Design Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cadence Design Systems here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cadence Design Systems Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Cadence Design Systems are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 28%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 141%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cadence Design Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Cadence Design Systems is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 536% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

While Cadence Design Systems looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CDNS is currently trading for a fair price.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.