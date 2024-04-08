Investors Shouldn't Overlook Carlo Rino Group Berhad's (KLSE:CRG) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Carlo Rino Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = RM29m ÷ (RM159m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Carlo Rino Group Berhad has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Carlo Rino Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Carlo Rino Group Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Carlo Rino Group Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 64%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Carlo Rino Group Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 574% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Carlo Rino Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Carlo Rino Group Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

