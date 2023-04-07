Investors Shouldn't Overlook Central Asia Metals' (LON:CAML) Impressive Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Central Asia Metals' (LON:CAML) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Central Asia Metals is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$103m ÷ (US$443m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Central Asia Metals has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Central Asia Metals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Central Asia Metals here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Central Asia Metals. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 141% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 23% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Central Asia Metals' ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Central Asia Metals has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Central Asia Metals you'll probably want to know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

