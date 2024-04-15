Investors Shouldn't Overlook Datasonic Group Berhad's (KLSE:DSONIC) Impressive Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Datasonic Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = RM104m ÷ (RM455m - RM87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Datasonic Group Berhad has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Datasonic Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Datasonic Group Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

Datasonic Group Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 98% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Datasonic Group Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Datasonic Group Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Datasonic Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

