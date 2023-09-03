Investors Shouldn't Overlook Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Exxon Mobil, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$66b ÷ (US$363b - US$62b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Exxon Mobil has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 21% it's pretty much on par.

In the above chart we have measured Exxon Mobil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Exxon Mobil's ROCE Trending?

Exxon Mobil is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 264% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Exxon Mobil has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 79% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Exxon Mobil can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Exxon Mobil you'll probably want to know about.

