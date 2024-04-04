Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Kuehne + Nagel International (VTX:KNIN)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Kuehne + Nagel International (VTX:KNIN), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kuehne + Nagel International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = CHF1.9b ÷ (CHF11b - CHF5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Kuehne + Nagel International has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kuehne + Nagel International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Kuehne + Nagel International .

The Trend Of ROCE

Kuehne + Nagel International deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 32% and the business has deployed 91% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 32%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 48% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 114% return to those who've held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know more about Kuehne + Nagel International, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

