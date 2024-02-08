Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Greggs (LON:GRG)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Greggs (LON:GRG), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Greggs:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = UK£161m ÷ (UK£1b - UK£236m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Greggs has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 7.2%.

See our latest analysis for Greggs

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Greggs compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Greggs here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Greggs' returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 21% and the business has deployed 143% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Greggs can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Greggs' ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 91% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Story continues

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Greggs you'll probably want to know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.