Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Amphenol (NYSE:APH), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Amphenol is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$15b - US$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Amphenol has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Amphenol compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Amphenol's ROCE Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Amphenol's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 75% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 21%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Amphenol can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From Amphenol's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 95% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

