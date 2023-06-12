Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Logitech International (VTX:LOGN)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Logitech International (VTX:LOGN), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Logitech International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$499m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Logitech International has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tech industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Logitech International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Logitech International here for free.

So How Is Logitech International's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Logitech International's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 115% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Logitech International's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Logitech International has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. In light of this, the stock has only gained 37% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

If you want to continue researching Logitech International, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

