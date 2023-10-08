Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Edwards Lifesciences is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$9.0b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Edwards Lifesciences has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Edwards Lifesciences' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Edwards Lifesciences.

So How Is Edwards Lifesciences' ROCE Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Edwards Lifesciences' returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 74% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On Edwards Lifesciences' ROCE

Edwards Lifesciences has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 54% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

