Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At NVR (NYSE:NVR)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over NVR's (NYSE:NVR) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NVR is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$6.4b - US$813m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, NVR has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NVR compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like NVR. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 37% and the business has deployed 127% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If NVR can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 153% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, NVR does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

