Investors Shouldn't Overlook Fortescue's (ASX:FMG) Impressive Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Fortescue (ASX:FMG) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fortescue:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$8.0b ÷ (US$28b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Fortescue has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Fortescue

ASX:FMG Return on Capital Employed December 27th 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fortescue compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Fortescue is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 55%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Fortescue's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Fortescue can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Story continues

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Fortescue (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.