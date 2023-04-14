Investors Shouldn't Overlook Francotyp-Postalia Holding's (ETR:FPH) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Francotyp-Postalia Holding (ETR:FPH) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Francotyp-Postalia Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = €16m ÷ (€185m - €128m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Francotyp-Postalia Holding has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 8.7%.

See our latest analysis for Francotyp-Postalia Holding

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Francotyp-Postalia Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Francotyp-Postalia Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Francotyp-Postalia Holding. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 693%. The company is now earning €0.3 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 38% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

Story continues

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 69% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From Francotyp-Postalia Holding's ROCE

In the end, Francotyp-Postalia Holding has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 9.1% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Francotyp-Postalia Holding that you might be interested in.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here