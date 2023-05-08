Investors Shouldn't Overlook Kelington Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGB) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kelington Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = RM79m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM774m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Kelington Group Berhad has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Kelington Group Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Kelington Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Kelington Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Kelington Group Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 28%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 247%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Kelington Group Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Kelington Group Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 73% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Kelington Group Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Kelington Group Berhad has. And a remarkable 342% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Kelington Group Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here