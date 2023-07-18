Investors Shouldn't Overlook Marriott International's (NASDAQ:MAR) Impressive Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Marriott International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$3.9b ÷ (US$25b - US$7.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Marriott International has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Marriott International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Marriott International here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Marriott International is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 48% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Marriott International's ROCE

As discussed above, Marriott International appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 50% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Marriott International does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Marriott International that you might be interested in.

