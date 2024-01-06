Investors Shouldn't Overlook Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nucor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$6.8b ÷ (US$34b - US$4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Nucor has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.7%.

See our latest analysis for Nucor

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nucor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nucor.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nucor Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Nucor. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 98%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Nucor is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 238% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about Nucor, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.