Investors Shouldn't Overlook Perseus Mining's (ASX:PRU) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Perseus Mining:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$433m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Perseus Mining has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Perseus Mining's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Perseus Mining .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Perseus Mining Tell Us?

The fact that Perseus Mining is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 26% on its capital. In addition to that, Perseus Mining is employing 176% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Perseus Mining's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Perseus Mining that you might find interesting.

