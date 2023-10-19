Investors Shouldn't Overlook Softchoice's (TSE:SFTC) Impressive Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Softchoice's (TSE:SFTC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Softchoice:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$60m ÷ (US$607m - US$439m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Softchoice has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Softchoice's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Softchoice here for free.

What Can We Tell From Softchoice's ROCE Trend?

Softchoice has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 272% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.4 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 27% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 72% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line On Softchoice's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Softchoice has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Softchoice and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

