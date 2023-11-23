Investors Shouldn't Overlook Southern Copper's (NYSE:SCCO) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Southern Copper:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$4.7b ÷ (US$17b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Southern Copper has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Southern Copper's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Southern Copper Tell Us?

Southern Copper is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 27% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Southern Copper's ROCE

To sum it up, Southern Copper is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Southern Copper can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

