Investors Shouldn't Overlook WiseTech Global's (ASX:WTC) Impressive Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for WiseTech Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$309m ÷ (AU$1.8b - AU$250m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, WiseTech Global has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for WiseTech Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is WiseTech Global's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at WiseTech Global are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 432%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at WiseTech Global thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On WiseTech Global's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what WiseTech Global has. And a remarkable 395% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if WiseTech Global can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for WiseTech Global that we think you should be aware of.

