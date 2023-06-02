Investors in SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) have unfortunately lost 54% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 57%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 8.5% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, SIGA Technologies had to report a 51% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 57% decrease in the share price. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that SIGA Technologies has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of SIGA Technologies, it has a TSR of -54% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

SIGA Technologies shareholders are down 54% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 0.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SIGA Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for SIGA Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

