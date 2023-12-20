Investors in Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd (KLSE:SRIDGE) have seen enviable returns of 748% over the past year

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd. (KLSE:SRIDGEour company report) share price rocketed moonwards 748% in just one year. It's also good to see the share price up 39% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading . And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 93% in the last three years. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd

Given that Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd grew its revenue by 12% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So it's truly surprising that the share price rocketed 748% in a single year. We're happy that investors have made money, but we can't help questioning whether the rise is sustainable. This is an example of the huge profits some lucky shareholders occasionally make on growth stocks.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:SRIDGE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 748% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 33% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.