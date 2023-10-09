Investors in SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) have seen fantastic returns of 624% over the past three years

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 624%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, SilverBow Resources moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on SilverBow Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

SilverBow Resources shareholders gained a total return of 4.9% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.6% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for SilverBow Resources (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

