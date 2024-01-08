Investors in SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) have seen returns of 3.0% over the past five years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 22% over a half decade.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, SLP Resources Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 13% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 5% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:SLP Earnings Per Share Growth January 8th 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for SLP Resources Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 3.0%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

SLP Resources Berhad shareholders gained a total return of 1.5% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 0.6% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SLP Resources Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with SLP Resources Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

