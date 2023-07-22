Investors in Smartbroker Holding (ETR:SB1) have seen favorable returns of 55% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Smartbroker Holding AG (ETR:SB1) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. It has returned a market beating 55% in that time. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 46% drop, in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Smartbroker Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Smartbroker Holding saw its revenue grow at 49% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 9% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Smartbroker Holding had a tough year, with a total loss of 46%, against a market gain of about 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. You could get a better understanding of Smartbroker Holding's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

