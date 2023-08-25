Investors in Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) have unfortunately lost 25% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) share price is down 25% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 3.8%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Snowflake because we don't have a long term history to look at. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 18% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Snowflake isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Snowflake increased its revenue by 49%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 25% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Snowflake in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

While Snowflake shareholders are down 25% for the year, the market itself is up 3.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 1.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Snowflake that you should be aware of before investing here.

Snowflake is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

