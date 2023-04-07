Investors in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have unfortunately lost 29% over the last year

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) share price has gained 24% in the last three months. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 29% in one year, under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

SoFi Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year SoFi Technologies saw its revenue grow by 55%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 29% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt SoFi Technologies shareholders are happy with the loss of 29% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.6%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 24%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SoFi Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SoFi Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

