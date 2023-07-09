Investors in Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) have unfortunately lost 28% over the last year

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 28% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Sonendo isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Sonendo increased its revenue by 25%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 28%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Sonendo will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, Sonendo shareholders might be miffed that they lost 28%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sonendo better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Sonendo has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

