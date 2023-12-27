Investors in Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) have seen notable returns of 77% over the past five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) share price is up 77% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 7.0% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Sonos isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Sonos can boast revenue growth at a rate of 9.3% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. The annual gain of 12% over five years is better than nothing, but falls short of the market. You could even argue that the share price was over optimistic, previously.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Sonos shareholders gained a total return of 7.0% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 12% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

