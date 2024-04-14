Investors in Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) have unfortunately lost 47% over the last three years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 47% in three years, versus a market return of about 15%. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Southern First Bancshares saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 11% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 19% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Southern First Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Southern First Bancshares shareholders are down 12% for the year, but the market itself is up 25%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Southern First Bancshares is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

