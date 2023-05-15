Investors in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have unfortunately lost 30% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 32%. That's well below the market return of 2.6%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 27% higher than it was three years ago. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately SpartanNash reported an EPS drop of 53% for the last year. The share price fall of 32% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how SpartanNash has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at SpartanNash's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for SpartanNash the TSR over the last 1 year was -30%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

SpartanNash shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SpartanNash .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

