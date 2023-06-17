Investors Still Aren't Entirely Convinced By Azerion Group N.V.'s (AMS:AZRN) Revenues Despite 103% Price Jump

Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 103% after a shaky period beforehand. But the last month did very little to improve the 66% share price decline over the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, Azerion Group may still be sending buy signals at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x, considering almost half of all companies in the Interactive Media and Services industry in the Netherlands have P/S ratios greater than 2x and even P/S higher than 5x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Azerion Group Has Been Performing

Azerion Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Azerion Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 32% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 177% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 21% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Azerion Group's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Azerion Group's P/S close to the industry median. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

To us, it seems Azerion Group currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Azerion Group you should be aware of.

