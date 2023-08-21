Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Wise plc (LON:WISE)

When close to half the companies in the United Kingdom have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Wise plc (LON:WISE) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 59.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Wise as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Wise

Keen to find out how analysts think Wise's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For Wise?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Wise's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 239% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 205% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 18% per annum over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 13% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Wise is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Wise's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

We've established that Wise maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Wise is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Wise, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.