Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN)

When close to half the companies in the Semiconductor industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 3.6x, you may consider Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 8.7x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Has Transphorm Performed Recently?

Transphorm hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Transphorm's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 34%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 6.0% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 76% over the next year. With the industry only predicted to deliver 40%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Transphorm's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Transphorm's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Transphorm maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Semiconductor industry, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

