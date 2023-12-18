Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN)

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 19x in Switzerland, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about COLTENE Holding AG's (VTX:CLTN) P/E ratio of 17x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

COLTENE Holding could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Check out our latest analysis for COLTENE Holding

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on COLTENE Holding will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is COLTENE Holding's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like COLTENE Holding's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.8% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 90% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.8% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 8.7% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that COLTENE Holding's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

Story continues

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that COLTENE Holding maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for COLTENE Holding that we have uncovered.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.