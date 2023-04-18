Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 51.4x FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, FIGS has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is FIGS' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as FIGS' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Although pleasingly EPS has lifted 17,297% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 29% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.8% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that FIGS' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that FIGS maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

