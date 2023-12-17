Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.1x Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Baby Bunting Group has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Baby Bunting Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Baby Bunting Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 50%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 6.9% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 37% per year during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 18% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Baby Bunting Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Baby Bunting Group's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Baby Bunting Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

