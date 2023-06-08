Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Eksons Corporation Berhad (KLSE:EKSONS)

Eksons Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:EKSONS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Forestry industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios below 0.8x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Eksons Corporation Berhad Has Been Performing

For example, consider that Eksons Corporation Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. One possibility is that the P/S is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Eksons Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 37%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 35% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 8.0% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Eksons Corporation Berhad is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

What Does Eksons Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It's no surprise that Eksons Corporation Berhad can support its high P/S given the strong revenue growth its experienced over the last three-year is superior to the current industry outlook. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Eksons Corporation Berhad (2 are significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

