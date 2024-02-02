Investors in Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) have seen returns of 23% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Stingray Group Inc. (TSE:RAY.A) share price is up 16% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 0.3% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 5.8% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Stingray Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 39%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 16% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Stingray Group as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.68.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Stingray Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Stingray Group, it has a TSR of 23% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Stingray Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stingray Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Stingray Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

