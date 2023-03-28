Investors in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) have unfortunately lost 64% over the last three years

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 64% share price collapse, in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 64% lower in that time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Stoke Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Stoke Therapeutics grew revenue at 143% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 18% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Stoke Therapeutics shareholders are down 64% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 14%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 18% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Stoke Therapeutics (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

