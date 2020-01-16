Investors like Sundar Pichai; they just pushed Alphabet into the trillion dollar club for the first time

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on 'Transparency & Accountability: Examining Google and its Data Collection, Use and Filtering Practices.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alphabet this afternoon became the fourth tech giant to join the highly exclusive trillion-dollar club, one whose original member, Apple, saw its market cap soar past $1 trillion for the first time in August 2018 and that has since welcomed -- and pushed back out -- Amazon, which passed the $1 trillion mark in September 2018 but is now valued at $931 billion; and Microsoft, a charter member since August 2019 and now worth $1.27 trillion.

Saudi Aramco, the petroleum and natural gas company that went public last month, also now has a market value of $1.19 trillion.

That Alphabet would be the next tech giant to crack into the ranks is hardly surprising. The now 22-year-old company has grown like gangbusters since its second year in business and has exploded in value since going public in 2004. Still, it's impossible not to draw a line between today's development and the news in early December that the company's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, were handing over day-to-day control to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet's Google since 2015. (That's when Alphabet itself was incorporated as a holding company.)

For one thing, investors seem to like that much of Pichai's compensation is tied to the company's performance. According to an SEC filing from last month, Pichai -- now the CEO of both Google and Alphabet -- will receive $2 million in salary per year, but he's poised to earn much more -- at least $150 million -- if the company hits certain performance targets this year, next year, and in 2022.

Analysts have also said they're hopeful the leadership transition will see Alphabet become more transparent when it comes to reporting its financials to investors. Indeed, despite the company's many holdings -- from YouTube to Waymo, its self-driving car business -- Alphabet has been famously vague when it comes to explaining plainly how its various bets are panning out.

Not last, there's a widespread expectation that Alphabet will become more amenable to larger share buybacks, or that it might institute a dividend payment for the first time because so much of Pichai's bonus is tied to share performance.

Either way, as the WSJ notes, citing Dow Jones Market Data, it took Alphabet nearly two years to rise from a company with an $800 billion market cap to one that enjoyed a $900 billion market cap.

Meanwhile, it jumped from $900 billion to $1 trillion in just the last several months.

This story is developing . . .