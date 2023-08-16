Investors Give Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares A 26% Hiding

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares have retraced a considerable 26% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 76% share price decline.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Sunworks may be sending buy signals at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x, considering almost half of all companies in the Electrical industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.9x and even P/S higher than 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Sunworks Has Been Performing

Recent revenue growth for Sunworks has been in line with the industry. It might be that many expect the mediocre revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Sunworks' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 28%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 209% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 29% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Sunworks is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What Does Sunworks' P/S Mean For Investors?

Sunworks' recently weak share price has pulled its P/S back below other Electrical companies. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Sunworks' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

