Investors in Superloop (ASX:SLC) have unfortunately lost 54% over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) share price is a whole 56% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Superloop isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Superloop saw its revenue increase by 24% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 9% per year - disappointing considering the growth. It's safe to say investor expectations are more grounded now. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:SLC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2023

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Superloop's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Superloop's TSR, which was a 54% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 11% in the last year, Superloop shareholders lost 5.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 9% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Before spending more time on Superloop it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

