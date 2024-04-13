Investors in Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) have unfortunately lost 54% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 54% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Surmodics moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 9.8% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Surmodics further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Surmodics provided a TSR of 15% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 6% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Surmodics scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

