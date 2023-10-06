Investors in Sygnia (JSE:SYG) have seen strong returns of 216% over the past five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Sygnia Limited (JSE:SYG) share price has soared 105% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Meanwhile the share price is 2.0% higher than it was a week ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Sygnia achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.44 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Sygnia, it has a TSR of 216% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sygnia has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 23% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 26% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sygnia better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Sygnia that you should be aware of before investing here.

