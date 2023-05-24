Investors in T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL) have seen returns of 17% over the past year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL) share price is 17% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 5.2% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 3.8% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

T7 Global Berhad was able to grow EPS by 63% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 17% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about T7 Global Berhad as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that T7 Global Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.1% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that T7 Global Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

