Investors in Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN) have seen decent returns of 83% over the past five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TAANN) shareholders have enjoyed a 33% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 9.7% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 5.1% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 30% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.12.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 83%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad shareholders gained a total return of 5.1% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 13% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

